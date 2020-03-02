SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - LL Cool J is no longer performing at the 2020 Illinois State Fair.
Organizers of the fair announced on Facebook the artist "is no longer able to perform" at the event. Specific details about why the show was canceled are not available.
Fair officials said they will announce another performer in the coming weeks.
"(We look) forward to welcoming popular artists like Toby Keith, Chris Young and Kane Brown to the Grandstand this August," the post said.
The Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 13-23, 2020.