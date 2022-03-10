SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Spring break is almost here, which should be a needed break for many, especially college students.
The Decatur airport reports many bookings this weekend, with an uptick in students heading home or traveling. Willard airport in Champaign says they are booked solid this weekend, which reflects trends regionally, according to AAA.
"We're really excited to see that flights tours car rentals, hotel bookings are all up 211% compared to what it was last year," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA. They say while people are definitely flying out, when they get to those destinations they may opt to do cheaper activities because of inflation.
"Some people might just choose to handle their vacation differently, which may mean maybe not dining out as much, or doing things for free and going parks and assists at the beaches," Hart said.
If people are worried about prices, they may opt to stay closer to home or school.
"There are so many great places to explore right here in Illinois in our own state," said Marla Cichowski with Illinois Office of Tourism. The Springfield tourism department says they expect more students to stay in the Central Illinois area this year.
"I mean, 90% of our historic sites are free. So again, that that lens of that affordability that Springfield has and then we also have several craft breweries in the downtown area," said Scott Dahl, Director of the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Enjoy Illinois also has several ideas for those hoping to stay in Illinois
"I think no matter where anyone travels for spring break within Illinois, they will find they will be happy to see a lot of discounts that are luring travelers back to to visit these destinations," Cichowski said.
