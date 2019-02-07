Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Winds increasing for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.