ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Argenta Ice Fest will be in full swing on Saturday.
A festival filled with food, games and fun will take place at Prairie Park and around the village of Argenta. This is the third year for the festival and each year organizers say it gets bigger and bigger.
"It's grown not only with the sculptors, but with the amount of volunteers and with the different activities," explains Dawn Decker, Argenta Ice Fest organizer.
The Argenta Ice Fest started in 2016. However, the festival first got it's start when a group called "Argenta in Motion" was formed to help the community grow. Members of "Argenta in Motion" brainstormed and decided to highlight a local ice sculptor and bring the community together.
"People don't get out much in the winter time, at least not for an outdoor activity. This (Ice Fest) is a way for us to do something special," explains Decker.
The festival features live sculpting by Olympic Gold Medalist Aaric Kendall and other ice sculpting professionals. The family friendly event will have ice games, food and crafts. Organizers say this is the time where community members can come together and have fun.
"Our communities are so separated it seems like anymore. Everybody is driving far to different things. This (Ice Fest) gives us a chance for our community to get together and really unite," explains Decker.
Embracing the cold, organizers explain this festival is also one way to show case local talent. Aaric Kendall is no stranger to central Illinois. The professional ice sculptor is originally from Oakley, but now lives in Argenta. Kendall says he got his start in ice sculpting when he was going through culinary school.
"I trained to be a chef and part of the curriculum is ice carving. I kind of grabbed a hold of it and it has taken me across the world," explains Kendall.
Kendall has been around the globe showcasing his talents. He's been to Japan, Italy, Canada, Alaska and has even competed in the Olympics, World Championships and National Championships. With the help of a few power tools, Kendall is able to bring art to life through ice. He says the possibilities are endless when it comes to creating.
"The way it sparkles and the way you can manipulate it. Every different tool has a different effect on the ice. You can put blocks together, make things bigger, add things on," said Kendall.
The Ice Fest is a way for Argenta to highlight local talent, but Kendall says this festival is more than just him.
"My talent is just part of this festival. The main thing that the festival is built around is a group of people here in Argenta who have come together to do something during the winter when normally you wouldn't see festivals," said Kendall.
The Argenta Ice Fest if bringing out the beauty in the cold through ice sculpting and through community out reach.
"All of these towns festivals during the summer, this is the chance for people to get out and enjoy the winter and it's beauty," said Kendall.
Some other features to this year's event is the Ice Breaker Challenge. It's a race that kicks off the event Saturday morning. The Ice Break Challenge is a unique race that is a hybrid of endurance races like Spartan, Tough Mudder and High Intensity Interval training type workouts. The challenge includes a mix of lifting, pulling, carrying and running. The race is a partner-based challenge and is for people 18 years and older. For more details about the race and how to sign up click here.
"We are in the winter and we know it's been cold, so we've got a perfect match up. We've got something you can enjoy, being cold in watching the sculptors being made, but at the same time staying warm when you're doing our obstacles and hitting the trail," said Scott Broyles, race official.
The Argenta Ice Fest has a lot to offer. Organizers encourage people to embrace the cold and join community members.
There will be a Chili Competition on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. WAND's Dawn Sterling will be participating in the competition. You can find her and others at the Bargenta off East Elm Street.
For a full list of events and more details about Ice Fest click here.