DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Central Illinois doctors are promoting immune health this winter — especially with COVID, the flu and RSV still circulating.
Dr. Nupur Verma is a family physician with HSHS Medical Group. He said a person's diet plays a key role in making sure their immune system is in tip-top shape.
Fruits and vegetables are loaded with vitamin C and foods like blueberries and spinach are full of antioxidants. Both are key to helping to boost a person's immune system.
But lifestyle choices also play a role.
"I think it's essential to get eight hours of undisturbed sleep most days," Dr. Verma said. "Stress and lack of sleep are often interrelated and can form a vicious cycle, each increasing one another...Stress management is key to maintaining optimal immunity as well."
However, a person's immune system is only part of the equation. Dr. Verma also cited vaccines, masking and people staying home when sick as ways to help cut down on the risk of a severe infection.
