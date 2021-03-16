DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local faith leader rolled up his sleeve to get his COVID-19 vaccine.
The Rev. Wayne Dunning of Faith Fellowship Christian Church walked into Crossing Healthcare on Tuesday, sat down and got the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
"I feel really good about this," the reverend said after getting his dose.
As a mentor, teacher and preacher, Dunning knew some might felt reluctant to get the shot. That's why he decided to share his experience with central Illinois.
"I, too, was negative and had some negative connotations, feelings and was hesitant about taking a vaccine and then I was listening to people," he said. "Listen, here's what I'm saying. It's better to have it and to never need it than to need it and don't have it."
As a lifelong Decatur resident, Dunning said he felt it was his responsibility to help inform the community.
"Look at the data. Look at the doctors and then languish about those who are dead," he said. "People who I have had as a pastor, I had to stand over a casket and bury someone who had COVID-19."
As a faith leader for 20 years, Dunning reflected on the past year as his community battled and continues to battle the virus. He said he can't wait for the day to be able to hug someone or shake a hand.
"I hope that I inspire somebody," he said. "There is this old saying, if I can try to save one life by allowing them to see through me, this vaccine, then my living would have not been in vain."
Rev. Dunning said it's important to keep your faith through these difficult times and look ahead toward the future.
