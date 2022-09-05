SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three labor unions gathered in Springfield today to celebrate those who fought for worker's rights.
When you think of labor day, you probably think of grilling, spending time with family, and celebrating the end of summer. But local union members say the holiday should be about so much more.
"This day is about honoring men and women that came before me and all these other folks, that fought, died, and gave everything for the workers rights that we are afforded today," said Aaron Gurnsey, Business Manager for Local 137. "You have to give those folks credit on this day."
Local 965, Local 137, and Local 477 all co-hosted an event in Springfield for the families of their union members. They offered free food and fun for kids and adults. Organizers emphasized how important it is to educate every generation about the fight for better labor laws.
"We want to make sure that our kids and our families understand why this is so important, so we can give back and carry these traditions on stronger than we've gotten before," said Brett Scaggs, Business Manager for Local 965.
The organizers also said most people have a misconception on the importance of the holiday and don't realize how it began.
"I wish more people understood that 100 years ago, 150 years ago, it wasn't like this," said Gurnsey. "People were making slave wages. They were making peasant wages. And labor unions, those men and women stuck together, they hung together to build better lives for themselves in their families."
Union members used the time to connect with others they hadn't seen before the pandemic and share the impacts that the organizations had on them. Organizers say they hope younger generations realize how important unions are to ensuring fair and safe working conditions.
