ILLINOIS (WAND)- Local law enforcement agencies are speaking out after a new law banning assault weapons was signed into law.
On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
Logan County Sheriff Mark Landers released the following statement on Wednesday morning.
"I, among others, believe HB5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution. Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Logan County, that neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been charged solely with non-compliance of this Act."
More Sheriffs followed suit throughout the day, many with the same prepared statement.
The Illinois Sheriff's Association posted to Facebook stating they were extremely disappointed in the passage and enactment of HB 5471, that further regulates and limits the purchase of a variety of weapons for lawful gun owners.
See below for the full statements.
