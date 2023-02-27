ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - Mckenna Blaudow, 13, started creating basketball hoop chandeliers during the pandemic.
She shared with WAND News the chandeliers started as a fun project to decorate the house. Her mom, Cara, would spray paint the rims, then she and her younger brother Nate would help string the beads.
"We had some old rims and we decided to make a chandelier out of them," she said.
Sports are a lifestyle for the Blaudow Family. Mckenna plays basketball and volleyball, so they were excited to put a girly twist on the sports decorations.
"I love to decorate and design different things. I also loved that I could add sporty kinds of decorations to my room."
With help from her mom, Mckenna put her creations on Etsy for people from all over the U.S. to buy.
Her most recent buyer was an agency that decorates for events. Cara, Mckenna's mom, shared that the buyer said the hoop would be used for an NBA All-Star Game (NBA on TNT) event.
The cherry-on-top for the Blaudow family, the buyer messaged them back and said Shaquille O'Neal loved the hoop.
"It's incredible to think someone like Shaq is seeing a product that we made and created in little Arthur, Illinois," said Cara.
To see Mckenna's creations, click here.
