DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur towing company is offering to help older adults with free service during this week's winter weather.
TMG Auto Towing and Recovery decided to make this service available to people 65 years and older. Anything from jumpstarts to winch outs, towing, lockouts and other services are available to eligible people without charge.
The company is slammed with calls, the owner said in a Facebook post, so those who request service should stay patient.
They said they are willing to go to surrounding towns to help seniors.
The company can be called at (217)520-6011.
