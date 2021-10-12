DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local vendors will have the opportunity to sell their goods at the upcoming Millikin Makers Market in Decatur.
This event was developed by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Women in Business, a Tabor School of Business student organization, after leaders noticed students on campus of all disciplines making a creating goods and providing services, a press release said. It is scheduled to have 32 vendors.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, vendors will be at the Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance, located on the first floor of the University Commons at Millikin University in Decatur. The event is free and open to the public.
Makers, crafters and artists from the Millikin and Macon County communities will be able to take part. It is open to local middle and high school students.
"Originally, the idea was to give a platform to all of the makers on Millikin's campus to sell their goods and services. However, we received a lot of interest from local schools. So, we have opened vendor applications to local middle and high school students. This is a great opportunity for middle and high school students to get a taste of the entrepreneurial community at Millikin," said Bethany Gotts, program coordinator for Millikin's Center for Entrepreneurship.
A wide range of goods and services will be available, including clothing, personalized gifts, soaps, candles, tumblers, jewelry, artwork, greeting cards, baked goods and much more. Services include makeup, photography and cello services for weddings and other special events.
Payment methods will vary by vendor and could involve cash, credit card and mobile apps. People can learn more information by emailing Bethany Gotts at bgotts@millikin.edu or visiting this link for weekly vendor spotlight features.
