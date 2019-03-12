DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A growing number of people struggle with loneliness and social isolation, report those who work with people young and old.
“There are some people that I’m the only person they see every day,” said JoAnn Williams, a site supervisor with Peace Meal, a program that provides food for seniors. “It’s sad, but that’s what I’m there for.”
More students at Eastern Illinois University are reporting they feel isolated, said Eric Davidson, interim director of the school’s Health and Counseling services.
“I think when we look at today’s society and we look at the role of social media, in some ways our students are more connected than they ever have been, but the quality of those relationships are not as deep or as intense and may be more superficial,” Davidson said.
In recent years, scholars and commentators have pointed to increasing isolation.
In his 2000 book Bowling Alone, political scientist Robert Putnam tracked a decline in participation in community groups and activities and personal friendships. More recently, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse has argued that increasing isolation contributes to increasing negative partisanship and other political ills.
The UK has even launched a ministry to address loneliness.
Health experts warn that isolation can cause problems for mental and physical health.
“Human beings, we’re social beings,” said Dr. Aimee Yu-Ballard. “We need to communicate with other people. We need to bounce ideas off our friends and family.”
Advocates for children also argue isolation can allow abuse and neglect to occur and go undetected.
“We never want anyone to parent alone,” said Cindy Bardeleben, executive director of Baby TALK in Decatur. “If you’re feeding a child and the child makes a huge mess … if you’re by yourself, that can be very stressful. If you’re with a friend, you may laugh about that and say ‘Isn’t that cute.’”
Still, community spirit and social connection still show signs of life.
Community members in Toledo, in Cumberland county, opened a new YMCA community center earlier this year. Community leader Burnham Neal left funds for its construction upon his death. The center already has more than 500 members, leaders said.
“I was walking through the lobby the other day, and I heard someone tell our staff ‘You don’t know the lives you’re changing by opening this building,’” said Wendy Baker, COO.