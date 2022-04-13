CHICAGO (WAND) - If you're looking for work, consider employment with United Airlines! The company has 1,000 jobs to fill.
United held a job fair Wednesday in Chicago. It was offering full benefits, sign-on bonuses and paid training.
United has openings in customer service, in-flight service and aircraft maintenance.
Some applicants said they are pumped to make a career change.
"I would like to be a flight attendant," said Dorothy Austin of Chicago. "I love traveling and I've always been in customer service, and I think it would be great for me."
Candidates were eligible for receive a 20 percent discount on future flights at the job fair.
Click here to see job listings from United Airlines.
