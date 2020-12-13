CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois said Sunday morning head coach Lovie Smith has been relieved from his duties.
Smith was in his fifth year coaching the Illini football team. The Fighting Illini ended their regular season with two wins and five losses. The only two teams the Illini beat this season were Rutgers and Nebraska. The 2020 season ended Saturday with a 28-10 loss to Northwestern.
Smith was originally hired in 2016 to a six-year $21 million contract. After his third year, the Illini revised his contract with an end date year of 2023.
Smith, 62, went 17-39 overall and 10-33 against Big Ten teams since taking over.
In a press release sent out by Illinois Athletics, Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman says, “I have tremendous respect for Coach Smith and will always be grateful to him for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program required stability. His unshakeable leadership, never more needed than during this pandemic, will be forever remembered."
Whitman also said, "Nonetheless, based on extensive evaluation of the program’s current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in Coach Smith’s tenure,” Whitman continued. “To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required. I will always look fondly on the time Lovie and I have spent together. I wish him and MaryAnne nothing but the best.”
Whitman will be talking to the media this afternoon at 3pm CT via Zoom.
