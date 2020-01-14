MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – LSC Communications Inc. announced they will close three locations in the U.S. including facility in Mattoon.
The company will close facilities in Mattoon, Strasburg VA, Glasgow KY as they focus on manufacturing footprint optimization.
According to a release, the company said these actions will strengthen the company’s manufacturing platform by reducing costs and improving utilization.
“LSC continues to take actions to capitalize on our greatest value drivers while optimizing our platform to efficiently and effectively deliver the best products and services for our clients,” said Thomas J. Quinlan III, LSC’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “The actions we announced today represent another step in our proactive efforts to address the significant structural changes in the industry.”
The closing of the three plants is expected to be completed by July 2020. A total of eight facilities have closed and around 2,500 employees have lost jobs. It's not clear how many will be let go at the Mattoon plant.
“It is always difficult to make business decisions that impact our employees and the communities in which we operate, and we are committed to supporting employees impacted by these closings with severance packages and transition assistance as well as potential relocation opportunities,” said Quinlan.
Community leaders in Mattoon and Charleston said they are working to provide assistance to the employees.
“While we acknowledge that closings and cutbacks have been a trend in this industry for some time as digital media and communications have outpaced traditional print communication, it does not alleviate the sting of this news” said Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover.
Lake Land College said they do offer a variety of education and training opportunities and will closely with those impacted by the closure.