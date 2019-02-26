(WAND) – Would beer that tastes like Lucky Charms be worth trying?
Smartmouth Beer, a company based out of Virginia, announced on Facebook the creation of “Saturday Morning IPA”. It’s a limited release beer with 6.6 percent alcohol by volume (ABV).
The company says the beer is “brewed with in-house toasted marshmallows and bulk dehydrated marshmallow bits”.
“It has been hopped and dry-hopped with Galaxy and Calypso hops,” Smartmouth goes on to say. “The nose is sweet and citrus, with orange and pear aromas. It has a soft pillowy body with a slight cereal taste. The result is magically ridiculous!”
Unfortunately for people in Illinois, only specific bottle shops, restaurants and bars in Virginia will have access to the IPA while it remains available. Smartmouth hopes people who do get the chance to try it are taken back on a nostalgic trip to childhood weekend mornings filled with cereal, cartoons and games.