SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) —One Springfield restaurant has found a way to pay it forward. Lulu's, owned by Landi and Klorida Skendari, is offering free meals to those in need.
"It just makes us feel good to help people that cannot afford it," said Klori Skendari. "We both grew up with very giving families and once you grow up like that you need to help others. We love doing it."
The couple said they want the process to be as easy as possible. All you have to do for a free meal is ask a server or the owner.
"If you can't afford food, don't be embarrassed," said Landi. "We don't ask for stories or excuses and we won't judge."
Landi said the idea for offering free meals came from his experiences with hunger. He said once you go hungry, you don't ever forget the feeling.
"When we get the first snow flurries and it starts to get cold what goes through my mind is the people who are hungry and cold," said Landi.
When the project first started, the free meals were funded directly by the Skendaris. Now, people donate money to go towards the meals.
There is a "Pass it Forward" box near the cash register where people can add their spare change. If there is ever an overflow of donations, Skendari works with local groups to pass the funds out to families that need it.
"The reason behind this is I would rather have people have a full stomach than an empty stomach, regardless of the price tag," said Landi.
The Skendaris say they were encouraged by the community support they received during the pandemic. Offering free meals was the best way to give back to the community they say kept them afloat.
"We've been fortunate to survive and it's all thanks to our clients and this community accepting us," said Landi.
The project is funded by customer donations.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.