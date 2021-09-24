DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur Public School mother said her son was taken to the hospital after students jumped him at MacArthur High School on Thursday.
Veronica told WAND News, her son was sitting in class on Thursday when a small group of students came into his classroom and jumped him. The incident was recorded and the video is circulating online.
Veronica's son is a sophomore. She said she found out about the incident when her son called her as he was with EMT's. Decatur police said they were made aware of the fight involving students and they are investigating the incident.
"I was told my son was kicked and stomped," she said.
Veronica said son has a concussion from the incident and is doing OK. However, she is upset and disappointed because she said the district did not contact her.
"(School) is supposed to be a safe place and we entrust in the school district to take care of our children. It's not safe there. It's not safe in these streets. I mean I don't know what to do with him," Veronica said.
She commended the teachers and administrators who stepped in to help her son.
Decatur Public Schools said the incident only involved MacArthur students and claims of incident involving non-MacArthur students are untrue. The district provided the following statement about the incident.
"District administration is aware of an incident at MacArthur High School on Thursday. A group of students engaged in a physical altercation in a classroom. DPS staff intervened to gain control of the situation. Administrators are taking statements and meeting with students as the incident investigation continues. Student safety is always the utmost priority — this behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Decatur Public Schools," said Denise Swarthout, spokesperson for the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.