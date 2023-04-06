Mackinaw teen charged as an adult for plot to kill her parents

TAZWELL COUNTY, Ill. (25NEWS NOW) - A teenage girl is suspected of hiring other teens to kill her parents in Mackinaw in October of 2021.
The plot led to the death of the girl’s mother and wounding of her father.
Dahlia Bolin, then 15, and now being named for the first time, initially told police she was downstairs in the basement when she heard shots fired upstairs.
Prosecutors now claim she changed her story, admitting she hired the other teens, two young men and a girl, to kill her own parents, using guns she gave them.
Rebecca Bolin died, but Douglas Bolin survived his wounds.
Court records indicate Mr. Bolin helped post $100,000 of a $1 million to have his daughter Dahlia released from jail.
She now faces first degree and attempted first degree murder charges.
Co-defendants Sage Raeber, Nathaniel Maloney and Adree Street all face murder charges in adult court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.