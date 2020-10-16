DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department reported another record increase of COVID-19 cases Friday with 93.
The latest increase is higher than an 88-case spike health officials reported Thursday. The county's total case number rose to 2,376.
As of Friday, Macon County had the same number of deaths as Thursday (48), but two more people were in hospital care (25).
A total of 1,158 people were in home isolation on Friday.
Click here for details about resources the county listed for people who have symptoms and need to contact health officials.
