MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County's sheriff said deputies they will step up districted driving enforcement during this April, which is Distracted Driving Awareness Month in the U.S.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking people to put down their phones and keep their eyes on the road. It is encouraging people to do so with a reminder named "Phone in One Hand. Ticket in the Other."
"It has become all too common to see people driving down the road while looking at their phones," said Macon County Sheriff Antonio Brown. "People know texting and driving is both dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, putting themselves and others at risk. During April, you will see increased law enforcement efforts as officers stop and ticket anyone who violates distracted driving and other Illinois motor vehicle laws."
The sheriff's office will be partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and over 200 local law enforcement agencies across Illinois throughout April.
Information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a total of 26,004 people died in U.S. crashes that involve a distracted driving between 2012 and 2019.
The local distracted driving campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation using federal traffic safety funds.
