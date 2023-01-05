DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is nearing maximum capacity.
With around 70 dogs and 100 cats, the shelter is urging residents to consider adoption.
As the only "open admissions" facility in Macon County, MCACC does not turn animals away based on health, age, breed or temperament. According to the Animal Control webpage, most of the animals entering the shelter are lost or have been surrendered by their owners. The remaining animals are ones who have been seized in code enforcement cases or animal cruelty/neglect cases such as this recent case in Decatur.
Information regarding donations and adoptable pet listings can be found at the Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation website.
