DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Starting December 6, the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center will be collecting strings of unwanted Christmas lights.
Lights will be collected at the Center located at 1750 N. 21st Street, in Decatur from Dec. 6 until Jan. 31, 2022.
Bulbs do not need to be removed from strands of lights to be recycled but all packaging and any other attachments such as hangers, garland or decorations should be removed before dropping-off.
All drop-offs should be placed in the specially-marked, outdoor, blue collection box at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center.
Rather than disposing of excessively worn or not in proper working order light strands in the trash, recycling proves to be a better option.
Recycling allows the metals and plastics in the unwanted strands to be reused in new products – reducing extraction costs, conserving resources and saving energy.
For more information contact the Macon County Environmental Management Department at (217) 425-4505 or visiting their website.
