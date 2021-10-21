DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Fans of Harry Potter might be keen to attend Potterfest when it comes to downtown Danville!
Fans of the magical series are encouraged to dress up in their favorite witch or wizard robes for a journey through the full Hogwarts experience.
Organizers are pumped to bring it back in 2021.
"I think it's just supposed to be really a creative night, like a really creative night for your imagination, and it's fun for all ages, and I think that's really important, too," said Ashton Greer, community relations administrator for Danville. "So you can bring your kids and they can have a great time, but you as an adult, you'll also have a really great time."
The library and local shops are coming together to create their own Diagon Alley for this event. There will also be Potter-themed activities.
The festival will be on Friday, Nov. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Danville Public Library. For the adults, there will be Potterfest After Dark events at downtown Danville bars.
