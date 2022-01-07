MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - A Mahomet ice cream shop is offering a free ice cream scoop to law enforcement on Sunday!
The Main Scoop announced the free scoop will be offered on Jan. 9 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Owners have partnered with Peacemaker Project 703, which was created by Amber Oberheim, the widow of fallen Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim, to donate 10 percent of all sales on that date to support project efforts.
