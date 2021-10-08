DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of killing his brother in a Danville shooting.
Montel C.L. Plummer is accused of shooting Bryson L. Carter, 32 on Sept. 4. Authorities responded at 10:37 p.m. to the 1900 block of Deerwood Drive, where they found Carter in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police said they learned Plummer and Carter were involved in an altercation. Plummer is accused of fleeing the scene after the shooting.
On Oct. 6, police saw Plummer walking in the area of Seminary Street and Hazel Street and took him into custody.
Plummer is charged with first degree murder and is held at the Danville Public Safety Building on Friday.
Anyone with information should call Danville police at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by contacting (217)446-TIPS.
