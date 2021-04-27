LAS VEGAS (WAND) - A man accused of murdering his Shelby County grandmother and a second suspect in the case have waived the right to extradition hearings.
Shelby County man Clayton Anderson, 25, is charged with murder and other counts in the death of his grandmother, Sherry Hubbartt, 72. Decatur man Thomas Miller, 20, is accused of concealment of a homicidal death, among other charges.
Anderson waived his weight to an extradition hearing Tuesday morning, Nevada court records show. Miller signed the waiver on April 20.
The suspects will be released to authorities in Illinois 30 days following the resolution of all local charges in Nevada.
The suspects were arrested by Nevada authorities in mid-April.
The next court hearings for the suspects are set for May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.