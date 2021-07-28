DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of running over a woman in a deadly hit-and-run case pleaded guilty in court.
Authorities said Christopher R. Castelli, 33, killed 27-year-old Alisha Gordon on Oct. 30, 2020, after picking her up in his vehicle. The two of them got into a fight, which led to him hitting Gordon with a car door as he backed up, police said.
Gordon's body was found at the intersection of Kent Avenue and Dolphin Court, located in the Park City mobile home community. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said surveillance video showed a sedan stopping on Kent before a front seat passenger tried to leave the vehicle. The driver accelerate in reverse, knocking the victim to the ground before running her over.
A police affidavit said Castelli left the scene "at a high rate of speed" without calling 911 or speaking with police.
Castelli was under investigation after police discovered Facebook messages between him and the victim. The profile he was using had been deleted, and he admitted to taking it down after the hit-and-run.
Castelli admitted to also changing a tire and washing the vehicle's passenger side. Officers found blood on the passenger side wheel well when Castelli gave them permission to search the vehicle.
In court, he admitted to a felony charge of failure to report an accident involving injury. For his plea, a reckless homicide charge was dismissed.
He had pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in December 2020. When he was arrested, prosecutors initially charged him with reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and failure to give information or render aid.
Castelli is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 24, 2021.
