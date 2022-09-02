SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after he was accused of sexually abusing an elderly person.
Charles Dow, 46, of Shelbyville was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of an elderly person, Class 2 felonies with sentencing ranging from three to seven years in prison, life registration as a sexual predator, three years to life of probation, and a maximum fine of $25,000.
Officials claim Dow forcibly fondled a person over the age of 60.
