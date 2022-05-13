DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man will serve decades in prison for concealing the death of a 72-year-old Shelbyville woman.
Thomas M. Miller, 20, was one of two people arrested in connection to the homicide of Sherry D. Hubbartt. Clayton Anderson, Hubbartt's grandson, admitted to killing her and was sentenced in 2021 to life in prison.
Miller pleaded guilty in March to charges of concealment of a homicidal death and possession of a converted vehicle in connection to the Hubbartt case. He was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison in relation to those charges.
Miller also pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge of aggravated battery in a public place. He struck a person in the head while he and the victim were both at the Shelby County Jail.
He was sentenced to three years in prison on that charge. All of his sentences run consecutively, meaning he will serve 27 years behind bars. He will serve at least two years of parole after his time in prison ends.
Court records said Miller faced extended term sentencing due to Hubbartt's age. He was credited for 254 days served in custody.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.