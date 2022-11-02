DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary.
David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
During the investigation, detectives identified Badon as voting at the Macon County Clerk's Office on May 20 and at his polling place on election day, June 28. The announcement stated that the sheriff's office has surveillance video of Badon casting ballots on both days.
The Illinois Statute concerning multiple voting states, “Any person who, having voted once, knowingly during any election where the ballot or machine lists any of the same candidates and issues listed on the ballot or machine previously used for voting by that person, (a) files an application to vote in the same or another polling place, or (b) accepts a ballot or enters a voting machine (except to legally give assistance pursuant to the provisions of this Code), shall be guilty of a Class 3 felony.”
Badon was released from the Macon County Jail with a Notice to Appear set for December 2.
