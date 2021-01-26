SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man was arrested on drug and gun charges Tuesday morning after the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, DIRT and the Tactical Response Unit executed a search warrant at his home.
The search warrant was executed at the home in the 500 block of South Wesley, Springfield.
The warrant was obtained after a narcotics investigation which targeted Matthew P. Brinkley, 33.
After TRU secured the home and arrested Brinkley, Investigators searched and seized the following items;
1. $1500.00 USC,
2. Approximately 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine,
3. A digital scale,
4. Suspect’s cellular phone,
5. DVR from a surveillance camera,
6. Motorized bicycle (reported stolen)
7. Echo chainsaw (reported stolen)
8. Approximately 2,000 rounds of various types of ammunition, and
9. The following weapons;
a. .22 caliber revolver
b. .38 caliber revolver
c. 9 mm pistol (serial number scratched off)
d. 20-gauge shotgun
e. 12-gauge shotgun
f. .22 caliber bolt action rifle
Brinkley was transported to the Sangamon County Jail and is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, six counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Serial Number.
Further charges are pending.
