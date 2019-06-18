DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man caught with cocaine in 2016 is headed to prison.
Prosecutors say Dustin D. Cooper was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. A jury found Cooper guilty of both charges in January.
On July 29, 2016, Illinois Department of Corrections agents, assisted by the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group, found about 20 grams of cocaine on Cooper during a compliance check at his Danville address (200 block of Oakwood Ave.). Cooper also had a digital scale and small baggies at that time.
Cooper is required to serve at least 50 percent of the 18-year sentence and three years of parole when he is released.
The case was prosecuted by Michael P. Pawl, who is chief of the felony division of the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office.
