DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A man accused of trying to kill three women in a Forsyth group home has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Carson H. Hagood, 41, was accused of trying to kill his fellow residents at a group home in an attack on January 26, 2022. Authorities said the victims were women in the 47-58 age range.
58-year-old Lynn Umphreys died from injuries related to the attack on February 16, 2022.
Through multiple fitness trials, Hagood had been found unfit to stand trial. On September 12, the court found that there was clear and convincing evidence that Hagood lacked the capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct.
He was found not guilty by reason of insanity and will be evaluated by the Department of Human Services in a secure setting.
A review has been set for October 18 in Courtroom 1.
