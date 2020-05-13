SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion and murder in Springfield.
Devione Rayford is charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice in connection with the March 31 shooting death of Gary Green, Jr.
The crime happened in the 2200 block of East Spruce St. in Springfield.
Police said Rayford shot and killed Green.
He faces 45 years to life in prison if convicted of first degree murder, 31 years to life on the armed robbery and home invasion charges, and up to three years on the charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice.
Rayford was arrested Tuesday. His bond is set at $2 million.
