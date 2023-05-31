SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Charges have been filed against a man in Springfield for pulling out a knife in front of a convenience store employee.
Everett D. Simpson, 44, was arrested on May 27. Paperwork from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office states that Simpson was loitering at Okam's Quick and Easy, a convenience store in Springfield. A store employee asked him to leave but Everett reportedly pulled out a pocket knife and told the employee "go back to your country."
Everett admitted to pulling the knife on the employee but said that the employee was going to throw a bottle of juice at him. Law enforcement reviewed security footage which did not show the employee with a bottle.
The Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office filed hate crime and aggravated assault charges against Simpson on May 31. His bond was set at $5000 or 10% cash and he is to have no contact with the store employee.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.