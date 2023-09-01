DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A man has died after sustaining injuries from blunt force trauma in Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of E. Wood around 3 p.m. on Friday in reference to a battery. When they arrived, officers found a 54-year-old man suffering injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.
He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detectives with the Decatur Police Department conducted crime scene processing and interviews of witnesses. No further information has been released.
This incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information, please contact Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS or Detectives at 217-424-2734.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
