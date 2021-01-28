DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a 91-year-old man who was found dead after a Decatur house fire.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day said James D. Peterson died at the scene of the fire, which happened early Tuesday morning in the 400 block of N. 35th St.
Firefighters had reported being told the occupant was home. They went through the front door and searched, but were unfortunately unable to rescue Peterson.
A full forensic autopsy was completed Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue. The cause of death has not yet been released. Day said toxicology screenings and the fire investigation are needed for the final cause of death diagnosis to be completed.
The coroner added X-ray and CT scan images were needed to positively identify Peterson.
Decatur police and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.
