RANTOUL TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was arrested for attempted murder and other charges after officials said he fired shots at two Champaign County deputies has pleaded guilty to being an armed habitual offender.
Around midnight December 3, two deputies were on routine patrol when they saw a vehicle going at a high rate of speed south on Route 45 at 2500N near Thomasboro.
The deputies followed the vehicle, preparing to conduct a traffic stop when multiple shots were fired at their marked patrol vehicle from the suspect's vehicle.
The deputies chased the suspect as he travelled south on Rt. 45, west on Interstate 74, north on Prospect Ave. and west on Olympian Dr.
The suspect, Lawrence Paul Lewis, 27, of Champaign, lost control and crashed at the intersection of Olympian and Boardwalk in Champaign. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Deputies said Lewis tried to run away from the crash but was caught and arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found an AR-15 assault rifle and a handgun. They also found a bullet “drum magazine” that significantly increases the bullet capacity for a firearm (can generally hold 50-100 bullets).
An additional handgun was located just outside of the vehicle.
The deputies were not hit by the gunfire.
Lewis pleaded guilty to being an armed habitual offender and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
