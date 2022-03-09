DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was rushed to the hospital after police said he was shot in broad daylight in Decatur.
Decatur police were called to the 1900 block of N. Monroe for numerous shots fired around noon Wednesday.
They found a 50-year-old victim in the backyard of a home in the block suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
One would to his thigh serious and severely bleeding, officers said.
An officer applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg while waiting on EMS.
The victim was rushed to the hospital. He is in serious condition and undergoing surgery.
Detectives are currently processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
