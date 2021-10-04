DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man involved in a fatal Decatur hit-and-run crash has been sentenced to prison.
Malik Lewis, 24, was arrested in June of 2020 on a warrant and faced eight charges in relation to a crash that occurred in May of the same year. Jameela Cunningham, 27, was killed in the crash, and three other people were hurt.
Cunningham was a passenger in the vehicle.
Lewis pleaded guilty on Aug. 3, 2021 to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, which is a Class 1 felony count. The other charges he faced were dismissed as part of that plea deal.
He was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for some time served, plus one year of parole, which will follow the prison term.
