SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Litchfield man involved in youth programs faces child sexual exploitation charges.
On July 9, a grand jury indicted 24-year-old Cory C. Robinson on charges of production of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor. He’s accused of producing pornography involving a minor and trying to convince a minor to take part in sexual conduct in August and September 2017.
The production of child pornography charge carries with it a statutory prison sentence of 15 to 30 years behind bars, while the attempted enticement count could mean 10 years to life in prison.
Robinson was arrested on July 15 and was ordered Wednesday to remain in U.S. Marshals Service custody, after a press release said U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins ruled he would be a danger to the public if released. The investigation into Robinson’s alleged activities is being conducted by the FBI and Illinois State Police.
Robinson’s indictment claims he has volunteered in a youth program at a church, camped with minors, held online conversations with minors on more than one social media platform, and took part in trips to Six Flags and Colorado.