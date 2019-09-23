DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who lost his life in an accidental shooting has been identified.
In a press release from Macon County Coroner Michael Day, authorities named 19-year-old Kylen D. Glass as the person who died. The shooting occurred Sunday in the 1400 block of Decatur's East Johns Ave.
Autopsy results showed Glass died from “a single penetrating gunshot wound of the face” that involved the face and skull, Day said. The time of death was 4:58 p.m. Sunday after the victim arrived by ambulance to Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Authorities in McLean County performed the autopsy.
Decatur police are continuing to investigate Monday. They said in inquest is pending.