IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Blue Island man lost his life in a Thursday crash in Iroquois County.
The crash happened on I-57 at mile post 280, which is just north of Onarga. The Iroquois County Coroner's Office responded at about 1:40 p.m.
The victim in this crash was a 22-year-old man, who troopers said was driving a 2004 Mazda headed southbound on the interstate. Authorities said he lost control of the vehicle, moved through the median and went into the northbound lanes, where he was hit by a northbound semi-truck.
The Mazda stopped in the median and the semi-truck came to a rest in the east ditch.
The semi-truck driver was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. The man killed in the crash has not been identified.
Illinois State Police and the Iroquois County Coroner's Office are investigating. Riverside Ambulance and the Onarga Fire Department also assisted.
