Jacksonville, ILL. (WAND)- A man who was killed in a Jacksonville shooting has been identified.
Police said just before 5:30 a.m. officers responded to Hoagland Street for a report of shots fired.
While officers were on the scene a gunshot victim arrived at the Passavant Area Hospital.
The 26-year-old victim, Malcom Fitts, eventually died from his injuries. Fitts previously lived in Jacksonville, but is from Chicago.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with any information is to call Crime Stoppers or the Jacksonville Police Department Investigation Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.