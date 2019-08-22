SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A homicide investigation is underway in Springfield after authorities said they found a person down in a road.
Police said they found 59-year-old Raymond Eugene Davis at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Laurel Street and Wirt Avenue. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
An autopsy revealed Davis died from a gunshot wound. His death is consistent with a homicide, investigators said.
The investigation by Springfield police at the Sangamon County Coroner's Office is ongoing. Anyone with infromation is asked to Springfield police at (217)788-8311.