WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) — A man who was found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old girl in 2019 was sentenced to 50 years in prison this week.
Arthur C. Jensen, 53, of Sheldon, was arrested in connection to the death of Adara Bunn in August of 2019.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office said Bunn was strangled to death in Jensen's home in Sheldon after she had been there for a rummage sale.
Officials believe Jensen told Bunn he had Disney cups that she could buy in an attempt to get her back to his home.
In March of this year, Jensen was found guilty of first-degree murder. At a sentencing hearing on Monday, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison with three years served.
