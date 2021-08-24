DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man was sentenced to 9 years in prison after plea guilty to running over a woman in a deadly hit-and-run.
According to officials, Christopher R. Castelli, 33, has been sentenced to 9 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be followed by a 1-year period of mandatory supervised release, for the death of 27-year-old Alisha Gordon.
Gordon died on Oct. 30, 2020, after a fight between the two broke out while driving which led to Castelli hitting Gordon with a car door as he backed up, police said.
Gordon's body was found at the intersection of Kent Avenue and Dolphin Court, located in the Park City mobile home community. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said surveillance video showed a sedan stopping on Kent before a front seat passenger tried to leave the vehicle. The driver accelerate in reverse, knocking the victim to the ground before running her over.
Castelli was sentenced on Tuesday to 9 years and will be given credit for time previously served in custody from November 3, 2020 through August 23, 2021.
