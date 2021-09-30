SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Ronald D. Porter was sentenced to 130 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder and sexual assault of a Springfield woman, arson, and ten other charges.
Porter plead guilty to a total of 13 counts back in July. Counts included first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, aggravated criminal sexual assault, residential arson, concealing a homicidal death, home invasion, armed robbery, obstruction of justice, aggravated cruelty to an animal, unlawful use of a credit card and stalking of a minor.
According to court records Porter had entered the home of 24-year-old Abby Neisler, located in the 700 block of S. State St., when she was gone during the late hours of Jan. 10 into Jan. 11, 2020, and sexually assaulted her when she came back. He had restrained her and stabbed her several times, then set the bedroom on fire to conceal evidence. Neisler's companion dog, Pepper, was also killed.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright states “Abby Neisler will always be remembered for the way she lived. Her father provided an incredibly impactful description of the light she was in the lives of all who knew her. Thanks to the diligence of the Springfield Police Department, what could have been a cold case was developed into an investigation that resulted in the defendant’s plea of guilty to all charges and a sentence that ensures he will likely die in prison.”
According to investigators, Porter and his wife, Whitney M. Porter, already had prior charges of residential arson, arson, insurance fraud and obstructing justice for allegedly setting their joint apartment on fire in October 2019 in an attempt to collect more than $10,000 from a fraudulent insurance claim.
Ronald Porter was also accused of entering the residence of a different woman while masked in October 2019 and trying to sexually assault her.
Porter was sentenced to a total of 130 consecutive years in prison. A breakdown of his sentencing is as follows:
- 1st degree murder - 55 years at 100%
- Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault - 30 years at 85%
- Home Invasion - 15 years at 85%
- Armed Robbery - 15 years at 85%
- Residential Arson - 10 years at 50%
- Concealment of Homicidal Death - 5 years at 50%
Porter was also sentenced to prison time for the following charges, with these to be served concurrently to (served at the same time) the previous charges:
- Aggravated Stalking - 5 years at 50%
- Stalking - 3 years at 50%
- Aggravated Cruelty to Animal - 3 years at 50%
- Obstructing Justice - 3 years at 50%
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card - 3 years at 50%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.