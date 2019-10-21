DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An armed man who following a stranger and threatened to kill him will serve time in prison.
The sentence against 30-year-old Maroa man Kevin Roark came after he pleaded guilty to an armed habitual criminal (Class X felony) charge. He was then sentenced to seven years in prison with credit for time served from March 6 to Oct. 17.
Roark committed the crime on March 6, when he brought his car up to the victim’s car at a Decatur Circle K store located on Main Street, showed a gun and asked the man why his vehicle didn’t have license plates. After that person drove away, Roark followed him for several streets before police caught up to him.
He had threatened to kill the man if he caught up to him and admitted to following him “all over town”, sworn statements said. He told police someone sent him threatening text messages, and he thought the victim might have been the person responsible because he seemed nervous.
Roark has convictions on his record for burglary and obstructing justice. When authorities arrested him, he was on parole in relation to the burglary charge.
He must serve 85 percent of the seven-year sentence, according to court records.