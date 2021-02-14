URBANA, III (WAND) - Mardi Gras is visiting Central Illinois as houses dress up in the Mardi Gras sprit, all to raise funds for DREAAM.
When Mardi Gras celebrations were cancelled in New Orleans, people from all over the world went straight to Plan B. Megan Boudreaux is a Louisiana woman who founded the Krew Of House Floats, a Mardi Gras celebration anyone can partake in by decorating their home.
"I know a lot of folks are sad and disappointed that Mardi Gras cannot be normal this year, but I am hoping that Krewe of House Floats can be a way for folks to channel their creative energy, make something positive out of a bad situation, and have something to look forward to in 2021." Boudreaux says.
In Urbana, Vanessa Lane and her husband have decked out their home in the Mardi Gras Spirit. Lane tells WAND News, “We wanted to do something for the community and help spread a little cheer to the neighborhood and our neighbors that have always been very supportive.“
Though the windy winter weather has proved a challenge for lane, her Mardi Gras home has been worth it.
"It’s been it’s been a challenge but it’s it’s held up pretty good. I have had people stop and waving and scream out the window 'Laissez le bon temps rouler,' which means let the good times roll."
And the good times are rolling with purpose, to help DREEAM, Driven to Reach Excellence and Academic Achievement for Males. Tracy Dace, the founder of DREAAM, says partnering up with Lane on this Mardi Gras celebration is helping their programs to continue building the futures of young black men.
"The opportunity to work with and Vanessa and Larry in their Mardi Gras is an opportunity for us to have funding to continue to do our remote learning supports during this pandemic." Dace says.
Lane's Mardi Gras home showcases a front yard sign with a barcode, where anyone can scan to directly donate to the organization. If you'd like to donate to DREAAM, click here.
DREAAMers will visit the Mardi Gras home on Tuesday, February 16th; which is the designated day to celebrate "Mardi Gras" or Fat Tuesday. Students will learn about the cultural holiday through a DREAAM field trip.
"It's a chance for our DREAAMers to go out and visit their homes and learn about Mardi Gras and have a cultural and fun and rich field trip experience on hopefully a fairly nice Tuesday during this winter season."
To see if there is a Mardi Gras home in your area, visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.